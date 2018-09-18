Shock as DCI turn on Governor OBADO’s wife, HELLEN, over SHARON’s murder-Is she the real killer that police having looking for?

Wednesday September 18, 2018- Migori County Governor Zachary Okoth Obado's wife, Hellen, has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement regarding the cold-blooded murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





This is after she was adversely mentioned in connection to the kidnapping and eventual murder of Sharon Otieno whose lifeless body was found dumped in Kodera Forest.





According to sources, Hellen was reportedly summoned on the evening of Tuesday and is expected to appear at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, Nairobi.





The sources established that the detectives developed interest in the Governor's wife after it emerged she allegedly exchanged some text messages with the deceased 26-year-old student who was pregnant at the time of her death.





Sharon had allegedly sent her romantic text messages with Governor Obado to Hellen and the Governor's son, Daniel; a move that prompted Hellen to respond in kind.



