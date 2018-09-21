SHOCK as CYRUS JIRONGO’s former errand boy helps him with 2 million in cash to pay bail as he spends 2 days in jail - don’t despise your juniors

Friday September 21, 2018 - Former Presidential candidate, Cyrus Jirongo, is broke and is now relying from handouts from well wishers to survive.





The former billionaire and former Youth for KANU 92 operative is now a shadow of his former self and he is unable to pay his bills despite being one of the richest Kenyans 20 years ago.





On Monday, Jirongo was arrested for failing to pay a debt of Sh 20 million.





When he was arrested, a Nairobi court gave him slightly less than 24 hrs to pay Sh5 million bail.





Politicians from Western Kenya led by Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and his Sports counterpart, Richard Echesa, mobilised resources to secure the release of the former Lugari constituency lawmaker.





The two CSs were able to collect Sh 3 million but to his shock Jirongo’s former errand boy, William Ruto, chipped in and contributed Sh 2 million towards Jirongo’s kitty.





“The DP was very kind enough to help us with his donation,” Echesa said.





During the famous Youth for KANU 92, Ruto was Jirongo’s errand boy.



