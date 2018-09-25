SHOCK as Citizen TV news anchor, JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé is arrested for the cold blooded murder of 28-year old LADY in Kilimani.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A man suspected to have slit the throat of a 28-year old woman, Monica Kimani, in her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi has been arrested.

Ms Kimani was found slaughtered and her body dumped in a bathtub in her house at Luciane Apartments at Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani, last week on Wednesday.

She had just jetted back from South Sudan where she runs a business.

The lifeless body of Monica was discovered by her brother, George.

The suspect, who has been identified as Joseph Irungu alias Jowie Joe is a fiancé to Citizen TV news anchor, Jacque Maribe.
A reliable source intimates that the suspect reported to Lang’ata Police Station that he was shot by unknown people after he had dropped the TV girl at her residence at Royal Park Estate.


The TV anchor has also been questioned after she admitted she had taken Jowi to hospital on Friday with a gunshot wound.

Jowie recently proposed to the sexy screen siren in a city hotel and she said yes.

Not much is known about him but he claims to be a security consultant.
