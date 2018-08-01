SHOCK as autopsy reveals what really killed MWAI, the man Governor KORANE hired to kill IDRIS, inside Parklands Police Cell

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - David Mwai, the hitman that Garissa Governor Ali Korane hired to assassinate former County official in charge of finance, Idris Mukhtar, died of hanging, according to an autopsy report.





Speaking yesterday, Government Pathologist Dr. Sylvester Maingi, who carried out the post-mortem on the body of David Mwai on Monday said that the accused, who was in a police cell, killed himself using the nylon lining of his jacket.





“The only injuries we found were two ligature marks on the neck, one of them being from his jacket lining, it was 80cm long.”





“The other ligature is of the new packaging bags such as that of the supermarket bags.”





“This was 48cm long and had not made a mark on his neck.”





“We can confirm that David died from a ligature to his neck from the nylon lining of his jacket,” said Dr. Maingi.





“We have not concluded on manner of death, whether it was suicide or homicide, that is the duty of investigators.”





“The autopsy findings are that David does not have injuries to suggest anybody was involved in his death,” he added.





Governor Korane has since denied any part in the attempted murder of the former Finance Executive and the murder of Mwai.



