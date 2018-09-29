Shock as audit unearth 226 fake maize farmers in RUTO’s Rift Valley-They wanted money from Govt for supplying nothing

Saturday September 29, 2018 -An audit into the alleged multi-billion-shilling maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has unearthed over 200 ghost farmers in Rift Valley alone.





Speaking yesterday, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa called in the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to find those who tried to swindle Kenyans by making fraudulent claims for payment for non-existent maize.





What was to be a simple payment for maize deliveries is once again now turning into a corruption investigation.





“226 are questionable, we have asked the DCI and EACC to investigate with the possibility of prosecution,” said Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa





Wamalwa also announced that genuine maize farmers owed over Ksh1.5 billion will start receiving their payment on Monday October 1, 2018.

“On Monday, 900 farmers will be paid.”

“The genuine farmers will be paid first, and the rest later,” said CS Wamalwa.