SHOCK as 4 month old baby in Bungoma starts speaking in fluent Swahili and neighbours claims she is a “Jini” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

- There was shock and drama at one of the villages in Bungoma after a 4 month old baby girl started speaking in fluent Swahili despite her young age.





According to the mother’s baby who is 19 years old, the kid has been communicating to her using fluent Swahili, something that has never been witnessed before.





Villagers have been flocking to her home to witness the rare occurrence and some have started claiming that the kid is a “Jini”.





At times the 4 month old baby girl speaks to her mother in Swahili and tells her, “Mami nataka uji”.





Check out this video of the rare occurrence in Bungoma.



