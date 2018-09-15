SHARON’s mother, MELIDA AUMA, speaks after coming face-to-face with Governor OKOTH OBADO who murdered her daughter in cold blood

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - The mother of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, Melida Auma, has finally opened up after coming face-t0-face for the first time with Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, the man accused of murdering her daughter in cold blood, in court yesterday.





Speaking after the hearing which saw Obado remanded to Industrial Area Prison awaiting his bond application hearing today, the distraught Auma recalled scenes in the courtroom adding that she was yet to come to terms with the death of her daughter.





"I felt tormented and wondered how he could just be involved in the brutal killing of my beloved child.”





“I asked myself endless questions on just how he could have betrayed my child who loved him a lot.”





“I felt scared.”





“How could the man in front of me lead to the death of my heavily pregnant daughter and her unborn child?”





“This is unexplainable, it is too much for me and I do not want to talk about it,” said Melida Auma.



