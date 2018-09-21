SHARON predicted her death, this is where she went to hide a week before she was kidnapped and brutally killed.

Friday, September 21, 2018 - The late Sharon Otieno was forced to flee out of the Country after she received frequent threats over her pregnancy with Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





According to Sharon’s mother, she fled to Tanzania to escape from her tormentors who wanted her to terminate the 7 month old pregnancy.





She fled to Mwanza in Tanzania by road, switched off her phones and stayed there for a week.





“Sharon woke up one morning and told me she wanted to go to Tanzania because she was no longer safe in Kenya.”





“She didn't tell me who was threatening her life.”





“She travelled to Mwanza by road.”





“While there, she switched off her phones to prevent anyone from reaching her .” Sharon’s mother, Mrs Auma, said.





She was abducted, tortured and brutally killed a week after she returned back to the Country from Tanzania.





It has emerged that there were two unsuccessful attempts to kill Sharon before the killers finally abducted her after she was lured to death by Obado’s PA, Michael Oyamo.





A number of suspects have been arrested and linked to the brutal death of the young University lady.





At the time of her death, she was 7 months pregnant with the Governor’s child.



