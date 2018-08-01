SHARON OTIENO’s uncle chased away for calling SHARON a PROSTITUTUE because she was married while having SEX with OBADO

Monday September 10, 2018 - There was drama in the home of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, after her uncle was chased away for claiming that Sharon was married to another man.





Mr Okong'o is said to have started by saying that the late Sharon was a married woman immediately after he was given the opportunity to speak, forcing some family members to try to stop him.





"I want everybody to know that Sharon was a married woman and she separated with her husband in January,” Okongo said adding that she had a son and two daughters from her previous marriage.





However, some family members opposed him noting that he is not their spokesperson, with others threatening to attack him but he remained unbowed, proceeding amid the boos and jeers.





When the situation became untenable, acting Kanyabala Chief, Simeon Onano, led him off to his car before he left in a huff.





Sharon was married to a high school teacher and they separated in January due to Sharon’s promiscuity.



