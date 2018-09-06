SHARON OTIENO’s murder and RAILA’s politics! MIGUNA MIGUNA slams RAILA over his remarks on her macabre murder.

Thursday, September 06, 2018- The cold blooded murder of Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University Student has seen various leaders call for the immediate arrest of the killers.

The 26-year old student was abducted and later her body found in dumped in a forest in Oyugis, Homa Bay County.

It has since emerged that Sharon, who was seven months pregnant, was carrying Migori Governor, Okoth Obando’s baby.





However, there is confusion because she was having sex with both father and son and so the kid may be from Okoth Obado’s son.





Among those who have condemned the student’s murder include NASA leader, Raila Odinga





Taking to twitter, Raila posted





"At a campaign briefing this evening for the upcoming Migori Senatorial by-election, I condemned very strongly the brutal murder of the late Sharon Otieno.





We observed a minute of silence in her honour.”





However, his remarks did not go down well with exiled self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna, who accused Raila of being a hypocrite.





“We also condemn, very strongly, the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno, too.





But at…



