SHARON OTIENO’s mother reveals everything about the love affair and underhand dealings between her daughter and Governor OBADO

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - The mother of the slain University student, Sharon Otieno, who was abducted alongside Nation journalist Barrack Oduor and found murdered in cold blood yesterday, has opened up about her daughter's relationship with Migori Governor Okoth Obado.





Speaking to the media for the first time since her daughter went missing and later found dead, Melida Auma Otieno revealed that Governor Obado had an affair with her daughter but it was full of unfulfilled pledges .





According to her, Obado pledged to award Sharon several County Government tenders to shut her up over their illicit love affair.





She noted that Sharon had even registered a company in readiness for the County tenders as the Governor had promised her before she met her untimely death.





Melida further noted that Obado was even aware Sharon was pregnant because she was attending antenatal clinics and that the evidence was all on her phone.





As late as last week, Melida revealed that Obado even flew her to Nairobi with a promise of starting business for her.





“Last week, she flew to Nairobi.”





“The Governor’s P.A. Michael Oyamo was the one who booked her the flight.”





“Besides going to meet Oyamo, her journey to the capital city was also business-motivated.”





“She bought clothes there, came back to sell them here," revealed Melida .



