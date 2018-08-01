SHARON OTIENO’s grandmother, ROSEMARY, now talks directly to her killers - See what she told them that got them scared

Friday September 14, 2018 - Murdered university student, Rosemary Otieno’s grandmother, Rosemary Nyargiambandi, has condemned the brutal killing of her granddaughter and her great grandchild saying it was inhuman and barbaric.





Speaking yesterday, Rosemary compared Sharon to an animal saying even if she was one, she didn’t deserve to die that horrific and painful death.





“Even animals are treated with dignity in the death,” said Rosemary.





Rosemary swore that they will do whatever it takes to find justice for Sharon and her unborn baby.





She directly told her killers that their day is coming and that they will die a very painful death just like Sharon and her child.





“We will even push these mountains.”





“What is wrong with you people?”





“Why even kill an innocent child?”





“Just imagine if Sharon were your daughter, would you have done the same thing to her,” Rosemary asked Sharon’s unknown killers.



