SHARON OTIENO’s family rejects OKOTH OBADO’s fake condolences - He is the one who sent the men who killed SHARON in cold blood

Sunday September 16, 2018 - The family of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has rejected condolences sent to them by Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, over their daughter’s death.





In an interview with a local daily on Thursday, Sharon’s father, Douglas Otieno, said the family was less concerned about Mr Obado’s sympathy messages as they seek justice for their daughter.





“I don’t know about his condolence messages and I don’t even wish to know,” said Otieno





“If they were meant for you (media), just keep them to yourselves.”





“I have nothing to do with them.”





“He (Governor Obado) has never been my friend and has not been close to me so I don’t want to know about them (condolences).”





Governor Obado publicly distanced himself from Sharon’s murder on Wednesday and condoled with the family.





He said he had "nothing and absolutely nothing" to do with the brutal murder of the student.



