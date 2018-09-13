SHARON OTIENO was a real MALAYA – See what she did with erotic messages sent to her by her older LOVER, OKOTH OBADO

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, admitted on Tuesday to have had a coital relationship with slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Appearing before detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Obado said that he had impregnated Sharon and was planning to buy her a house in Nairobi once the baby is born.





He also told detectives that he had told Sharon to keep the pregnancy and was ready to take care of her and the baby.





However, fresh details have emerged over the behaviour of Sharon who was killed by unknown men last Wednesday.





According to DCI’s Homicide Unit, Sharon was forwarding chat messages to Obado’s wife and his son, Tito Obado.





“Even some sexual messages, Sharon was copying to Obado’s wife and son,” said the detective.





Sharon is said to have fallen out with Obado after he refused to buy her a house in Lavington in Nairobi.





Obado had earlier promised her that he will buy her a Sh 20 million house in Lavington where she will stay with her baby.



