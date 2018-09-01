Shameful! See what the owner of Graceland Apartments in Langata did to a tenant over late payment of rent (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 1, 2018

- Tenants in Nairobi have been suffering in the hands of ruthless landlords who operate with impunity.





The landlords behave as if they are small gods who should be worshipped.





The owner of Graceland Apartments in Langata, who is a Senior Advocate with no respect to the rule of law, sent goons to harass a lady who delayed to pay rent with 3 days.





The goons broke into the lady’s house without notice and damaged her property.





They were trying to evict her out forcefully without notice.





This is shameful and uncouth.





Check out photos of the damage that they caused in the lady’s house in the next page



