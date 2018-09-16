Shameful PHOTOs from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital, Patients sleep on the cold corridors like dogs (PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Kisumu Governor, Anyang Nyong’o, has been put on the spot over the poor state of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital.

Photos going round on social media show patients sleeping on cold corridors like animals.

The most affected are the male wards where patients are neglected and left to die.

Anyang Nyong’o should see these shameful photos and act fast.


