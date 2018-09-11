Shameful and barbaric! See what a teacher in Kitui did to this little boy after he delayed in the washroom (PHOTO)

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - A teacher in Kitui is on the spot after he assaulted a little boy when he delayed in the washroom.

The teacher punished the innocent kid by beating him with a cable.

This is shameful and barbaric and law enforcers should arrest the teacher.

Check out this photo.

