SHAME! Owner of Nairobi’s high end club, B-CLUB, is not paying staff, Did this to a pregnant LADY.

Good morning?





I want to highlight the suffering of employees of B-Club Nairobi.





The foreign managed entity is not paying its workers and employees have arrears of 2months and some even more.





This case is forcing people to resign and when they do they are not paid their dues as the labour office is not doing much. They are either bribed to do nothing when reports arise or they are just lame at their job.





There are foreign workers there without permits and little is done when employees complain.





There was a case of a pregnant employee who went on maternity leave and up to date, she has not received her payment before and during her leave.





Please highlight this issue… And please do not reveal my identity.



