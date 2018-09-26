Shame on Citizen TV for trying to hide the gruesome murder of MONICA KIMANI by JACKIE MARIBE‘s fiance-He is worse than OBADO

Wednesday September 26, 2018

-Citizen TV is currently on the spot for trying to hide the gory murder of city business lady, Monica Kimani, last week.





Monica, who was running a family business, was found dead in her apartment in Limuria Gardens in Kilimani estate, Nairobi.





Her lifeless body was found in a bathtub and her through slit.





Citizen TV’s Jackie Maribe's fiance, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has so far been arrested in connection with the gory murder.





Jowie, who is a security expert based in Dubai, is said to have picked Ms Kimani at Jomo Kenyatta International Aiprort (JKIA) and dropped her at her apartment in Limuria gardens.





Detectives investigating the matter said Mr Irungu’s phone data had shown that he was at Ms Kimani’s house.





The phone records further showed that the victim and the suspect had been communicating for long.





It has since been established that the two were collage-mates at the Kenya Polytechnic and have been in a cordial relationship since then, even meeting in Kenya, the UAE and in other places.





However, since the story has implicated Citizen Media’s TV girl, Jackie Maribe, the SK Macharia’s owned TV is trying to give the story a wide berth.







