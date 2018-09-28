Sexy South African actress Khanyi Mbau goes completely NAKED to celebrate her curves (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Photos 09:24
Friday, September 28, 2018- Celebrated South African actress and TV host, Khanyi Mbau, shared this saucy photos on Instagram to celebrate her curves.
From the racy photo, the 32-year old posed completely naked with her hands covering her boobs.
She captioned the photo: “Invest in thy body..#DearBody’
Mbau commands a huge social media following with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone.
See the photo below.
