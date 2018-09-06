SEXY reality star and mother of one, NATALIE NUNN, poses completely NAKED for a good cause (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - Reality star Natalie Nunn has posed completely naked, 16 months after giving birth, to promote body confidence.

The 33-year-old who is married to fitness trainer, Jacob Payne , was the first to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house.





While sharing the saucy photos she wrote:





“I did my first implied nude shoot! Totally naked! ?? why after 10 years of being on TV and in Hollywood because I felt as a new mommy it was something for me.





“A confidence booster that moms can be HOT TOO! And even though my body has changed and I have never had work done, I feel it’s important to remind yourself and all the moms in the world and ladies out there WE CAN BE HOT TOO and still be a great MOTHER.”





