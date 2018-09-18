Sexy Kenyan singer MARYA reveals why she broke up with her baby-daddy, KEVO.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

-Once popular singer and Moustapha’s ex-girlfriend, Marya, has revealed what led to a break up with her baby-daddy, Kevo.





Marya shocked her fans on social media after she announced the break-up and said that she had decided to raise her son alone.





Before Marya and Kevo broke up, they used to splash romantic photos online and everybody thought they were the ultimate celebrity couple.





The singer recently revealed that they had sorted out their differences and they are now back together.





A fan wanted to know why Marya had broken up with her baby daddy and this is how she responded.









When asked whether she is planning to get married, this is what she said.



