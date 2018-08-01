SEXY Jubilee Women Rep SABINA CHEGE slays in school uniform, she is always beautiful (PHOTOs)

, 17:15


Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Muranga Women Rep, Sabina Chege, slayed in scho0l uniform during the 80th Anniversary of Mugoiri Girls, where she was the chief guest.
Sabina Chege is an alumni of the school and she had to remind herself of the old days as a student by dressing in full school uniform.

Students, parents and other invited guests cheered her when she made her way to the podium dressed in the school uniform.

This woman is always beautiful.

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

