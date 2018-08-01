SEX on radio - Government goes for Classic 105’s MAINA KAGENI and MWALIMU KING’ANG’I

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - Popular radio presenters, Maina Kageni, and Daniel Ndambuki aka Mwalimu King’ang’i are in trouble over their explicit content during watershed hours.





The duo has been put on notice by ‘moral police’ Ezekiel Mutua, the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO.





Mutua has vowed to take disciplinary action against the two presenters in a bid to clean the airwaves.





“Our attention has been drawn to several adverts and programs airing on our local broadcast networks without compliance to the provisions of the Films and Stage plays Act Cap 522 of the Laws of Kenya and the Programme Code for free to air Radio and TV stations,” Ezekiel Mutua said.





Other radio presenters under investigation include Radio Jambo’s Joseph ‘Gidi Gidi’ and Ghost Mulee.





Both radio stations mentioned are owned by Radio Africa Group.





Dr. Mutua warned that he will petition the Communication Authority (CA) to withdraw the broadcasting licenses of the radio stations mentioned if the trend is not stopped forthwith.



