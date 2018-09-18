SEX in Campus! Moi University warns fourth years who ‘exile’ freshers to have sex in hostels (Memo)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-

Moi University administration has issued a stern warning to senior students who have been harassing freshers they share hostels with.





Several first year students popularly known as freshers have been complaining that the fourth and third year students often ‘exile’ them to have sex with their girlfriends.





Some are even forced to sleep in lecture halls as the senior students convert the hostels into sex dens.





The administration has warned randy students fond of inviting their girlfriends and boyfriends for overnight stay in hostel rooms.





“As a result of such indecent behavior, some first years have ‘fled’ and gone back home.





Their parents/guardians have registered their displeasure with us and we are terribly embarrassed,” read a memo by Deputy Vice Chancellor Student Affairs Prof Nathan Oguchi.





“Stern and merciless action will be taken against anybody that will contravene this directive.” He added.





See the Memo below.