Senator KANG’ATA ties the knot in colorful wedding ceremony graced by President UHURU KENYATTA - PHOTOs

Saturday, September 15, 2018

- Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata tied the knot with the love of his life, Mary Wambui, on Saturday in an invite-only affair.





The colorful wedding was held at Gathinja Catholic Church in Kiharu Constituency.





Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura was the groom’s best man.





President Uhuru and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka were also present.





The 39-year old politician said the wedding was his ailing father’s wish and that it was a formality since they have been married for 8 years and blessed with three children.





“My father has been sick for a while and he requested me to do the wedding and since we all must obey our parents, I immediately started preparations,”





