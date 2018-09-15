Senator KANG’ATA ties the knot in colorful wedding ceremony graced by President UHURU KENYATTA - PHOTOs

, , , , , 11:54

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata tied the knot with the love of his life, Mary Wambui, on Saturday in an invite-only affair.

The colorful wedding was held at Gathinja Catholic Church in Kiharu Constituency.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura was the groom’s best man.

President Uhuru and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka were also present.

The 39-year old politician said the wedding was his ailing father’s wish and that it was a formality since they have been married for 8 years and blessed with three children.

“My father has been sick for a while and he requested me to do the wedding and since we all must obey our parents, I immediately started preparations,”

Check out photos in the next page

Page 1 2
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played Sunday where you can make over sh 7,000 from just sh300 stake.

Saturday, September 15, 2018 -  We have selected nine football matches played on Sunday where you can make over Sh7,000 from justSh300 s...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno