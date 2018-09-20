Self confessed Kenyan pornstar, ATIENO, attempts to break the internet, Moto kama pasi(PHOTOs)

, , , 02:29

 Thursday, September 20, 20180-This lady called Atieno is a self confessed Kenyan pornstar who plies her trade on Telegram and other social media platforms.
She records herself having sex and then sells the videos online.

The cheap videos shot in dingy rooms  range from 150 bob- 300 bob.

She is also active on Instagram where she unleashes her madness.

We went through her IG page and came across these crazy photos  she posted, leaving little to the imagination of her male followers.

The lady in the photos is her lesbian partner and “business associate”.











The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Arsenal and Chelsea Europa League games and 11 matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, September 20, 2018- After the enthralling Champions League action, attention shifts to Thursday night football better known as...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno