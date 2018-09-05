See what was written in the obituary of this 20 yr old thug killed in Nairobi, Wazazi mnapenda kudanganya sana.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - This 20 yr old boy who has been terrorizing residents of Eastlands was killed at Lucky Summer during a robbery mission.





The boy’s parents lied to mourners in the village that he was a mechanic in Roysambu but he was a dangerous thug.





Parents, it’s high time you start calling a spade a spade.





Stop sugar-coating things when your sons die in crime.





See what was written in his obituary.