See what was written in the obituary of this 20 yr old thug killed in Nairobi, Wazazi mnapenda kudanganya sana.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - This 20 yr old boy who has been terrorizing residents of Eastlands was killed at Lucky Summer during a robbery mission.

The boy’s parents lied to mourners in the village that he was a mechanic in Roysambu but he was a dangerous thug.

Parents, it’s high time you start calling a spade a spade.

Stop sugar-coating things when your sons die in crime.

See what was written in his obituary.


