See what UHURU/ RUTO are planning to do to MPs who opposed their 8% VAT on fuel and other products – CS RAPHAEL TUJU reveals

Monday September 24, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has set in motion plans to punish Members of Parliament who opposed the 8% VAT contained in the Finance Bill 2018.





Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju , indicated that consultations were underway before a decision is made on the nature of discipline to be meted out to the rebels.





"This is a matter of concern.”





“The party is going to give details," Tuju stated.





On Thursday last week, NASA and Jubilee MPs teamed up in a defiant attempt to shoot down President Uhuru Kenyatta's memorandum that reduced VAT on petroleum products from 16 to 8 percent.





However, they were defeated as the motion sailed through under unclear circumstances thanks to Parliamentary leadership spearheaded by Speaker Justin Muturi, Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Minority counterpart, John Mbadi, who made sure Uhuru’s proposal carried the day.



