See what UHURU did to Jubilee MPs at STATE HOUSE in order for them to betray Kenyans and support his 8% tax on fuel

07:19


Tuesday September 18, 2018-Jubilee MPs on Tuesday held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, where they agreed to support his 8% VAT proposal on fuel and petroleum products.

Speaking after the meeting that was attended by 181 MPs, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale confirmed that the President whipped them to support his recommendation which they agreed.

Duale noted that as Jubilee legislators, they agreed to support Uhuru’s recommendations on the Finance Bill.

"In agreement, we discussed the memorandum of the President.”

“In unison, we agreed that the five areas the President is returning we are going to support them."

"What the president is returning are five items in the Finance Bill 2018.”

“The Finance Bill deals with taxation measures," Duale said.

The same was confirmed by other lawmakers including Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and Kanini Kega of Kieni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, September 17, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno