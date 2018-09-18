See what UHURU did to Jubilee MPs at STATE HOUSE in order for them to betray Kenyans and support his 8% tax on fuel

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -Jubilee MPs on Tuesday held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, where they agreed to support his 8% VAT proposal on fuel and petroleum products.





Speaking after the meeting that was attended by 181 MPs, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale confirmed that the President whipped them to support his recommendation which they agreed.





Duale noted that as Jubilee legislators, they agreed to support Uhuru’s recommendations on the Finance Bill.





"In agreement, we discussed the memorandum of the President.”





“In unison, we agreed that the five areas the President is returning we are going to support them."





"What the president is returning are five items in the Finance Bill 2018.”





“The Finance Bill deals with taxation measures," Duale said.





The same was confirmed by other lawmakers including Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and Kanini Kega of Kieni.



