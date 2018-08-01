See what Slay Queens go through to get big BOOTIES, the struggle is real (A Must Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 03:39
- This video shows you what ladies go through to get big booties.
These days, every lady wants to have a big derriere because of social media pressure.
Some ladies have even lost their lives while trying to interfere with their body parts.
Check out his video of a lady’s derriere being enlarged.
