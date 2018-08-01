See what RAILA said after UHURU KENYATTA reduced VAT on fuel from 16% to 8% - Does the NASA leader care about common man?

Monday September 17, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, have applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta's move on fuel tax that is expected to reduce the cost of living.





This is after Uhuru reduced the 16% VAT on petroleum products to only 8% - a move that may see the cost of goods and services reduce by a small margin.





“After the budget, Kenyans cried because of 16 per cent VAT.”





“Now that it has been reduced, the ball is in Parliament’s court," said Raila in Nairobi on Saturday.





“I want to applaud President Kenyatta for listening to the cry of the common wananchi and reducing the VAT.”





“Subsequently, we expect our business people to reduce the price of commodities, which they had already increased,” he said.





This comes even as the common mwananchi still lament over the tax and urge the President to completely do away with it rather than just reduce it.



