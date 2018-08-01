See what RAILA ODINGA said about the arrest of DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU - This mzee is very ungrateful after she helped him last year

Sunday September 2, 2018 - Opposition leader Raila Odinga has for the first time commented about the arrest and prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





Speaking to Voice of America, Raila, who was in Germany for a one week tour but now back in the country, urged those reading malice in the DCJ’s arrest not to rush into conclusions.





He noted that the DPP could be having more evidence implicating Mwilu than we think and therefore we should wait for wheels of justice to grind at their own pace.





“If somebody is arrested and charged, there should be enough evidence that will satisfy the public to avoid allegations that the person is being persecuted.”





“I have said that people should be patient.”





“We should wait and see what evidence the Director of Public Prosecution has,” Odinga said.





Nonetheless, the NASA leader reiterated that he fully supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ongoing fight against corruption.





Mwilu was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in court the same day on charges of abuse of office and tax evasion.





Mwilu believes her arrest had everything to do with the 2017 Presidential petition by Raila in which she and other Supreme Court judges nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August win.



