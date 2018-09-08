See what OBADO‘s ordered the KILLERS to do to SHARON ‘S UNBORN CHILD – This man deserve to die in KAMITI

Saturday September 8,2018

-It is now evident that Migori Governor , Okoth Obado killed University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, after she threatened to expose him to the media for impregnating her.





When she was killed by men who were hired by Okoth Obado, Sharon was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child.





The homicide team that was dispatched to Migori and Homa Bay has so far recorded statements from seven people, including her parents and friends.They have all implicated Obado.





Government's chief pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor who performed a postmortem on Sharon’s body revealed that Sharon was gang raped before she was killed.





Oduor said the bleeding was caused by a total of eight stab wounds.





“She was stabbed three times in the neck, four times in the back and in the left side of the abdomen,” Oduor said.





Oduor said the stab wound on Sharon's body went through her abdomen and pierced the unborn baby.





He said the victim’s body also bore signs of strangulation and bruises that suggested she attempted to fight her killers.



