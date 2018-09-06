See what MARTHA KARUA said about the gruesome murder of SHARON OTIENO by OBADO’s men - This granny never ceases to amaze

Thursday September 6, 2018 - Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has shared her thoughts about the macabre killing of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, who was killed and her body dumped inside Kodero Forest in Homa Bay.





Till she met her untimely death, Sharon was the clandestine lover of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, who is the chief suspect in the case.





Sources said Obado ordered the killing of Sharon because she refused to abort his pregnancy.





When she was killed, Sharon was 7 month pregnant with Obado’s child.





Sharing her thoughts via social media, Martha Karua asked the DCI Geoge Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, to help unravel the killing of Sharon.





But what shocked many Kenyans is Karua referring to Kinoti and Haji as slay Kings

Here is Karua’s post.





“ The slay kings duo should help police unravel her gruesome murder @DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE ,” Karua said.



