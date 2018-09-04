See what JACOB JUMA wrote about VAT on fuel in 2015 - UHURU/ RUTO are taking Kenyans for a ride.

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - As Kenyans struggle to come to terms with the 16% VAT on fuel, some senior Government officials are acting like they did not see this coming.





Unknown to many Kenyans, the Act was passed in 2013 but had been postponed on two previous occasions - in 2013 for three years and in 2016 for two years.





Last week, MPs voted to suspend its implementation for a further two years but it seems the horse has already bolted.





The act came into effect on September 1st and while leaders are calling on Uhuru to assent to the amendments of the Finance Bill 2018 and suspend its implementation, his hands are tied.





This is because Kenya allegedly took a $700m (Sh64Billion) loan in 2015 from IMF and used the fuel tax levy as collateral and now they have to pay it back and Kenyans will bleed as shylock comes for his pound of flesh.





This revelation was made by businessman and fierce critic of Uhuru and Ruto, Jacob Juma before he was assassinated in cold blood.





See the tweet below.