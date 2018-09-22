See what is happening to OKOTH OBADO’s home in Uriri after he was arrested for killing SHARON - Don’t joke with DCI KINOTI and his boys

Saturday September 22, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s home in Uriri Sub County was surrounded by CID officers moments after he was arrested in Nairobi on Friday.





The Governor was detained in Nairobi after evidence linked him to the gory murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





When she was killed two weeks ago, Sharon was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child.

After he was detained at Gigiri Police Station, Obado’s house in Uriri was a no go zone.





At his home mean-looking security officers are manning the gates and nobody is allowed inside the home apart from workers and close relatives.





Villagers who sometimes passed by to take tea have been asked to wait “until the owner of the home returns”.





The incident has shocked Mr Obado’s neighbours, with some hoping that “justice and fairness will prevail in the matter.”





“We are continuously praying for him and his family … this burden is too huge to bear,” said a neighbor, Mr Josy Otieno.



