See what detectives found in JACQUE MARIBE’S car as they dusted it for evidence-This lady is going to jail just like her killer fiancé

Friday September 28, 2018 -Detectives investigating the chilling murder of Monica Kimani yesterday dusted Jacque Maribe’s car in search of evidence possibly left behind by main suspect and her fiancé, Joe Irungu.





Maribe’s car, a silver Toyota Allion, with Registration Number KCA 031E, was dusted for fingerprints by detectives from the homicide un it and discoveries were made.





According to detectives who did the dusting, they found bloodstains o n the front seat o f the vehicle as well as shoes, beer cans, a weave and clothes, ostensibly belonging to slain Monica Kimani.





Police developed interest in Jackie Maribe’s car after it emerged that her killer fiancé, Joe Irungu, was driving it on the day he allegedly got shot on the left shoulder by unknown gunmen as he left the Royal Park Apartment where the journalist lives.





Detectives are also seeking to establish who owns a gun and a bullet which were found in Maribe's bedroom.





