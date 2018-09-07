See what DAVID NDII told this young man who wanted to sell him a customized T-Shirt with an image of UHURU’s father, JOMO KENYATTA.

, , , , 05:44


Friday, September 7, 2018 - Renowned economist, David Ndii, is allergic to anything associated with the Kenyatta family.

This young man approached David Ndii on twitter requesting him to promote his tshirt printing business.

He wanted him to buy a customized T-shirt of Uhuru’s father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

But Ndii went straight to the point and told him, “I can’t wear Kenyatta.”

Check out the tweet.

And this is how Ndii responded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 -  The UEFA Nations League got underway yesterday with football titans, Germany and World Cup Champions France,...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno