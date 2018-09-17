See the transformation of this couple, the LADY believed in his MAN and helped him shape up his dreams (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 04:06
Monday, September 17, 2018 - Young ladies these days don’t have time for broke men.
They want a man who has already made it in life and that’s why they are falling in love with sponsors, who are old enough to be their fathers or grandfathers.
But for this young beautiful couple, they have been through the rough journey together.
Check out their amazing transformation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST