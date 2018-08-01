See the state of roads in Ghana, Just like Kenyans, our Ghanaian brothers have nothing to smile about (PHOTO).

, , , , , , 10:49


Saturday, September 15, 2018 - Just like Kenyans who have been grappling with poor leadership, Ghananians too have nothing to smile about.

Just imagine this is a road on a busy street in Ghana.

No wonder Trump called Africa a shithole continent.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 14, 2018 -  The Premier is back with a bang after the much frowned upon international FIFA week. Several matches are...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno