See the SHOCKING things that detectives found at the murder scene of SHARON - OBADO and his PA not lucky as this will prove it all

Friday September 7, 2018 - Sharon Otieno, the Rongo University student who was kidnapped by men alleged to be working on orders from Migori Governor Okoth Obado and later found dead, may have been raped by her abductors before she was murdered in cold blood.





This was revealed by an officer who is part of the ongoing investigations.





Speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of matter, the officer divulged that after visiting the murder scene in Kodera Forest where Sharon’s lifeless body was discovered, detectives found four condoms next to her.





The officer further indicated that there might have been a struggle as Sharon was being killed based on the manner in which blood covered the leaves and grass at the scene.





According to an attendant at the Rachuonyo Hospital in Homa Bay mortuary, Sharon’s body was in a nasty form.





“There were several stab wounds on the back, ear and abdomen.”





“The neck was broken,” revealed one of the attendants.



