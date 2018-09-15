See the SHOCKING thing SHARON OTIENO’s father, DOUGLAS, wanted to do to OBADO in court yesterday - He had been possessed with demons

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno’s father, Douglas Otieno, was filled with rage and fury as he saw Migori Governor Okoth Obado being paraded in court yesterday for the murder of his daughter.





The visibly agitated Douglas Otieno stared at Obado with a killer look as he battled demons within himself.





“This is a devil’s doing.”





“So many things ran through my mind when I saw the Governor in front of me.”





“I felt evil things inside me and only asked God to take control of me.”





“How could some of her killers still afford to be free, three weeks after they brutally murdered my daughter who was a jewel to me.”





“I felt bitter,” Douglas opened up.





However, Douglas clung to the hope of justice prevailing, lauding detectives for the job they had done so far.





“The officers have tried.”





“I have no complaints.”





“The detectives also told me they arrested another aide to the Governor,” he added.



