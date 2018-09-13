See RUTO’s final plan to take over Nairobi in 2022 - His former son in-law, MESHACK KIMUTAI, in the mix! He was dating JUNE RUTO

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Nairobi businessman Meshack Kimutai will be on the ballot contesting for the Westlands Constituency Parliamentary seat come 2022.





Kimutai, who is Deputy President former son in-law, is said to be among few individuals supported by the DP to go for seats in the city in a bid to strengthen his team in Nairobi County.





Kimutai will be seeking the Westlands seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, the same ticket Ruto will be using to seek the Presidency of Kenya in 2022.





According to sources, Ruto will fund Kimutai’s campaigns and is said to have already hit the ground running warming up for the 2022.





He has been making inroads in the constituency, especially in densely populated areas such as Kangemi where he has already set up a number of projects for the youth under the Meshack Kimutai Foundation that is headquartered in Lavington, Nairobi.





Meshack, who dated Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, and dumped her later like garbage vied for the Emgwen Constituency Parliamentary seat in 2017 on an independent ticket but did not clinch the seat.



