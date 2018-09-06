See RAILA’s indirect order for the arrest of Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO - Everybody knows that he killed SHARON OTIENO

Thursday September 6, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Rala Odinga, has indirectly asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ boss, George Kinoti, to order for the arrest of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, over the murder of University of Rongo Student, Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, who was seven months pregnant, was killed on Wednesday by men hired by Governor Obado.





The Governor killed Sharon after she refused to abort the pregnancy.





The Governor is said to have impregnated Sharon.





Speaking at Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wednesday evening, Raila urged the detectives to move fast and establish Sharon‘s killers.





“I would like to call upon the relevant investigative agencies to move with speed to ensure that those involved in her killing are brought to book,” Raila said.





“May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Raila added.





Earlier, Odinga had led ODM in observing a minute of silence during a campaign briefing for the upcoming Migori Senatorial by-election.



