See pure robbery in a church, Pastors have turned into thugs & conmen, Lord help us (VIDEO).

- There are so many pastors these days who are masquerading as Men of God.





Their main mission is not to spread the word of God but milk their gullible followers dry.





This rogue pastor was caught on camera telling his brainwashed followers to go to the pulpit and bless him with money so that they can receive miracles.





These mushrooming churches should be controlled and rogue pastors who run them flushed out.





This is pure theft in church.





Watch this video.



