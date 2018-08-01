See how UHURU was embarrassed by China’s President, XI JINPING, in Beijing! Is this why he is harassing the Chinese like rats

Thursday September 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country last week for China where he was to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, arrived in Beijing on Friday and had a round table meeting with Chinese investors and China’s Exim Bank officials.





The President tried to convince the Chinese Government to lend him Sh 380 billion for the construction of the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway that will link Naivasha to Kisumu city.





But to his surprise, the Chinese Government refused to fund the project demanding proof of viability from the Kenyan Government.





“All documents are ready.”





“However, when we engaged the Chinese government, it was agreed they do support it, but we need to complete the feasibility study, not just for Naivasha to Kisumu but also all the way from Mombasa to Kisumu so that we can establish its commercial viability,” said the Transport CS, James Macharia, after the meeting with Chinese officials.





Some Kenyans are saying Uhuru was angry with China’s decision and that is why the Government is harassing Chinese nationals who are working in Kenya.



