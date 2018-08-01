See how UHURU introduced RAILA to UK Prime Minister THERESA MAY at State House during state banquet - RUTO almost cried

Saturday September 1, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, have come a long way, from fiercest political enemies to very close friends, often referring to themselves as ‘brothers’.





Well, things were not different on Thursday when President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted British Prime Minister Theresa May for a banquet in State House.





Shortly after receiving May at State House, Uhuru introduced her to his wife Margaret, Deputy President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel, and other leaders including Chief Justice David Maraga as they walked into the dinner venue.





However, when Uhuru introduced Raila Odinga, who had shortly arrived from a one-week tour of Germany, most of the chit chat in the room went silent.





He cut short the conversation he was having with May, Maraga and other leaders and with a sigh of happiness, stretched out his left hand, patted Raila, who was closely trailed by his wife, Ida Odinga, on the right shoulder and introduced him as a brother.





"This is my good brother Raila Odinga.”





“He is the Orange Democratic Movement party leader.”





“He is just come home," said Uhuru as he continued to stroke Raila's right shoulder.





Those who were around, especially Ruto, were filed with jealous and felt like crying as a result.



