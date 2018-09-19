See how UHURU helped RAILA in saving DON BOSCO from Tanzanian jail- This is real brotherhood.

Wednesday September 19, 2018

-Fresh details have emerged over how President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention secured the release of city businessman, Bosco Gichana.





Gichana was arrested in 2013 over money laundering claims and he has been rotting in a Tanzanian jail.





Bosco played an integral role in Raila's 2007 campaigns and he even offered him a Hummer during the campaigns.





Raila has been trying to secure his release using his long term friendship with Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli but his efforts have been unsuccessful.





But in August this year, Uhuru called Raila, who was in Tanzania and agreed to give necessary diplomatic aide to Mr Gichana.





"President John Magufuli wanted Bosco's release to be formal and thus involvement of Kenyan embassy,” said an informant who is privy to Gichana’s imprisonment.





"He got an assurance when Uhuru called Raila and assured them that the government was in support of the deal reached by the duo," said the source.





Also NTV journalist, Nyambega Gisesa confirmed that Uhuru was actively involved in the release of Gichana.





"It took the intervention of the president and Raila to convince Magufuli. In the process, Bosco had to plead guilty for a lesser sentence," he said.



