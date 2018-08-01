See how this SEXY tall black beauty caused a scene in public - Her outfit though (VIDEO)

, , , , 11:22

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - This vertically blessed lady caused a scene in a public place as people scrambled to take her photo.

The lady is however quite gracious and down to earth as she posed for photos.

She must be a seasoned model from her walking style and glowing smile.

Some people reckon she’s not tall, she’s long.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their lik...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno